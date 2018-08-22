Prosecutors’ decision to seek the death penalty for suspects in the execution-style killings of two Coronado High School students could add two to three years of delays to their cases, their attorneys said Tuesday.
The question of when Diego Chacon and Marco Garcia-Bravo will get their day in court was left open as a judge agreed to postpone back-to-back trials in October.
Among issues that must be addressed before new dates are set is whether they will be tried separately or together, as prosecutors have requested, said 4th Judicial District Judge David A. Shakes, who set a hearing on the issue for Nov. 18.
The judge said he also wanted to rule, by January at the earliest, on defense motions challenging the constitutionality of potential death penalties for defendants who both were under age 21 at the time of the March 2017 crimes.
“Don’t think that anything I’ve said means that I agree with a two-year continuance,” Shakes told prosecutors after they objected to the defense teams’ estimates.
Chacon, 20, and Garcia-Bravo, 21, are accused of carrying out an abduction plot that led to the deaths of 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer. Cano-Partida was the target over suspicions she was an informant for the men’s gang rivals, authorities have said. Derek allegedly was killed for being with her.
The postponements came at the request of both defendants, who surrendered their speedy trial rights.
The defense teams insisted on sticking with October trials until it became clear they couldn’t be ready.
More time is needed to pore through more than 100,000 pages of reports and dozens of media files while preparing for what promise to be exhaustive pretrial battles, the court-appointed defense attorneys said.
Lawyers for Garcia-Bravo, a Mexican national, say their investigators must travel to Mexico to begin probing his past in preparing to argue he shouldn’t be put to death in the event of convictions. Both defense teams say they must complete more legal training on the death penalty.
Shakes was appointed to the case this month after Judge Larry E. Schwartz recused himself, citing his retirement plans. Schwartz didn’t give a date for his retirement, saying he planned to provide notice “within the next several months.”
Within days of Shakes’ appointment, attorneys for Chacon sought to get him kicked off the case, citing his ties to two interns on their team.
Both are students at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, and they said in affidavits they saw Shakes, a part-time instructor, as a personal mentor.
Shakes denied the motion, saying he could set aside his prior relationships with the students. He announced Tuesday that the Colorado Supreme Court had declined to take up an appeal by Chacon’s team, letting his ruling stand.
Prosecutors previously asked for separate trials but later said Chacon and Garcia-Bravo should be tried together.
“I’m willing to consider that, but it’s going to take time,” Shakes said.
The judge also ordered extra security measures in court. For the first time since the cases began, spectators were forced to go through a metal detector outside the courtroom. They also were barred from bringing in laptops or cell phones.
Attorneys for Garcia-Bravo objected, saying the measures create a fearful environment, potentially introducing bias. Shakes batted down the argument, saying jurors wouldn’t be subjected to the measures.
The judge didn’t mention threats, saying only that the measures were deemed necessary because the cases involve murders “with gang overtones.”
The defendants, who are jailed without bond pending trial, are expected to return to court Oct. 3.