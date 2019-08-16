She said she didn't know if the bear was still chasing her, but after "what felt like an hour" of running, a Colorado Springs woman couldn't believe the beast hadn't caught up.
So she said in a call to The Gazette, one day after Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued a detailed account about its search for an aggressive bear reported at Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
The woman said the chase began Aug. 9 along Spruce Mountain Trail, just outside of Palmer Lake. About an hour into the hike, she claimed, she came face-to-face with an adult black bear. It moved toward her and, "I just panicked." Despite what she'd been taught, she said, she ran in the opposite direction as fast as she could.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials investigated extensively — interviewing other hikers, searching the trail and looking for bear tracks — but found no evidence of any bear, let alone an aggressive one.
So the agency dropped the investigation. Out of an abundance of caution, though, officials posted "potential bear activity" signs along the trail, said Jason Clay, a spokesman for Parks and Wildlife.
Parks and Wildlife receives a flurry of calls about aggressive animals immediately after animal attacks are publicized, said area wildlife manager Frank McGee. No matter what, the agency investigates every report.
"We have to take all of these reports seriously," McGee said. "We can't assume that it didn't actually happen."
At Red Rock Canyon Open Space, a hiker told Parks and Wildlife officials that on Aug. 8, a bear emerged from brush alongside the Section 16 trail and pursued his dog. The hiker said he managed to kick the bear in the head in the scuffle, falling to the ground just before a second blow to the head sent the bear into retreat.
The city closed several trails at the park while wildlife officials searched for the bear. The trails reopened Monday after another extensive search led to no capture.
Parks and Wildlife officers are commissioned law enforcement officers trained in criminal investigations, McGee said. Their training helps them conduct their detective work, but their years of experience on the job give them an extra edge when red flags pop up.
"In this case, (it's) things that just aren't consistent with normal animal behaviors ... just by virtue of having dealt with a number of different situations, you know, you know what fits within the realm of normal versus not normal," McGee said.
Parks and Wildlife officers spoke with several witnesses at Red Rock Canyon Open Space, including a Forest Service officer who confirmed recent bear sightings. A nearby campsite had also had a recent spate of bears getting into trash bins.
"I think in both of these places, the likelihood of plausibility of a bear being there is, you know, not in dispute," said McGee. But with more confirmed clues, the Red Rock hiker's story seemed more probable.
The woman caller said she was an avid hiker, but that the experience left her hesitant to venture into the mountains again. When she reached the bottom of the trail, she said, she tried desperately to warn other hikers, to no avail. Only one other hiker took heed of her warning and changed course, she said.
This year in particular has seen more reports where investigations turn up nothing, McGee said. Despite the increase, he said, he knew of no instance where an animal was euthanized without Parks and Wildlife being absolutely sure it was guilty of aggressive behavior.
"In the case ... where the person has been physically injured by an animal, we are typically taking DNA from that person and (his) injuries and trying to collect hair off of them and things like that. Because it is very important to us, later on down the road, when we are trying to remove an animal, that we can verify that we got the correct animal," he said.