The coronavirus pandemic has left us all in uncharted waters, with no horizon in sight. But with businesses and schools closed, national pastimes on hold, and the traditional flow of life ground to a halt, one thing’s for sure: We’re carrying on. With new worries and “social distancing” habits, but also with new perspectives and priorities. We're sharing several of your personal stories.
Krista Tribble
“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
The wisdom, from Fred Rogers, has always been a guiding principle for Krista Tribble, of Manitou Springs.
“Selfishly, helping other people makes me feel good,” she admits.
You don’t have to be a child to be scared of what the news is delivering these days. If ever there was a need for helpers, Tribble figured, this is it.
So on Monday, the 43-year-old mom of four logged into Nextdoor, the social media platform that lets neighbors connect, with an offer:
“Hello, if anyone needs help, please let me know. I'd be happy to run to the store for you, pick up scripts, or if you need help around the house,” she wrote. “I'd rather those with compromised immune systems stay safe. With my parents, I just put the groceries on the porch, rang the bell, and left. Let me know if I can help you as well.”
The comments started rolling in. A few people were interested in taking her up on her offer; most just wanted to applaud her attitude and say thanks for a post that had raised their spirits.
“It's folks like you that restore my faith in humanity!”
“Thank you Krista. We need more people like you!”
And, “Way to be people! Shine bright!”
Before Tribble could help anyone out, though, she learned her husband may have been exposed to the virus during travel for his job, and he went into self-quarantine.
Tribble realized the best gift she could give her community was to stay away, so she did, too.
“Right now is kind of driving me crazy because I can’t be out helping and contributing somehow to make things easier for others,” she said. “But I would feel so bad if I got somebody sick. That’s the exact opposite of what I want for the world.”
A good deed can do good, even when it doesn’t work out the way you’d planned, though.
Kindness, even if it ends up being a gesture, can have a ripple effect.
As the coronavirus crisis deepens, more grassroots helpers are stepping up, posting on social media and volunteering to assist friends, neighbors and complete strangers with shopping, food delivery or other needs.
“I hope that’s not just happening here, but everywhere," Tribble said. "I hope other people will see those (posts) … and be inspired to help in some way, if they can.”
Whatever you’re doing to weather this storm, The Gazette wants to know. Send an email to coronavirusstories@gazette.com, and include a selfie if you can.