Three tweens
Three boys idle down a quiet street on the far west side of Colorado Springs, laughing and talking about whatever it is tween boys talk about when they’re with good friends, on a sunny-enough afternoon, in the surreal storm of a mid-March snow day that has nothing to do with snow.
The tallest boy casually twirls a baseball bat, occasionally swinging it at one of the big plastic cans hulking at the curb because, national emergency or not, it’s still trash day. His friends hoot at the kettle drum boom the blows make.
Someday, maybe they will meet at a reunion and say, Remember when we were kids and school got canceled, like, forever, and we walked to the park to play baseball?
Yes! And everything was closed, and everyone was freaking out about something …
And we were playing trash can drums.
And that lady yelled at us!?!
The boy with the bat draws back to give a big blue bin a whack.
“Don’t even think about it,” comes a stern, disembodied voice from the depths of a nearby porch.
Heads snap up and the batter freezes.
The youthful trio continues on with quickened steps, having learned an important lesson in pandemic etiquette:
When the village that raises you is working from home and keeping an eye out, best not get up to mischief.
