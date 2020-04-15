The coronavirus pandemic has left us all in uncharted waters, with no horizon in sight. But with businesses and schools closed, national pastimes on hold, and the traditional flow of life ground to a halt, one thing’s for sure: We’re carrying on. With new worries and “social distancing” habits, but also with new perspectives and priorities. We're sharing several of your personal stories.
Marcela Gaumer
Avid card player Marcela Gaumer, 75, had typed up an email to cancel her monthly bridge game in the middle of March because of the coronavirus when she decided to call The Bridge Center to see how they were handling the spread of the illness in town and to find out if she was overreacting.
During her call with The Bridge Center director on March 13 she learned one of the members of the center had just died of the virus and the center was closing.
“As soon as I got off the phone with him I pressed send to my letter with no second thoughts,” Gaumer said.
Up until a year ago, Gaumer played occasionally at The Bridge Center where the coronavirus spread rapidly at the end of February and beginning of March. Four people who had contact with the bridge center have since died.
“That’s very scary,” Gaumer said.
Gaumer and her husband were very active in a similar social setting until recently, hosting bridge games at their home that drew around 12 people every month. Thinking about how playing cards could easily spread the illness made Gaumer nervous and led her to consider canceling her game in the first place, she said.
“My intuition said: ‘This is the time to stop,” she said.
Now under the stay-at-home order, Gaumer is spending a lot of time on the computer writing and she’s learned to use Zoom, an online video conferencing software.
In the evenings, she plays scrabble with her husband, time that she has come to value because it’s intimacy.
“It’s a feeling of an even deeper sense of closeness,” she said.
Gaumer also said she believes that the virus presents residents with a great opportunity to express their gratitude to the first responders and health care workers that are serving the community instead of sinking into negativity because of the stay-at-home order, she said.
She would like others to ask themselves: “What can I do to make things better?”
For her part, Gaumer said at the end of March she ordered food from two Domino’s Pizza locations to donate to the Falcon Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department and the emergency department of UCHealth Memorial Hospital North and both times the staff covered the cost, she said.
