The coronavirus pandemic has left us all in uncharted waters, with no horizon in sight. But with businesses and schools closed, national pastimes on hold, and the traditional flow of life ground to a halt, one thing’s for sure: We’re carrying on. With new worries and “social distancing” habits, but also with new perspectives and priorities. We're sharing several of your personal stories.
Fabiola Jacquez
Officer “Ted E. Bear” sits on the doorstep outside someone’s home.
He’s been left there as first-place prize in the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Valentine’s Day contest — a competition done last month in which children ages three to 10 wrote holiday cards to officers.
The winner was supposed to have Officer Bear delivered to them by police escort.
Instead, Fabiola Jacquez, a community relations officer, coordinated with the child’s mother and posed the stuffed animal with a card from the police department at the front door. It makes her feel like the tooth fairy or Santa Claus, she said.
In the past weeks, Colorado Springs has been practicing social distancing because of the highly contagious coronavirus. Some officers have worn medical face masks to protect themselves while on duty.
But Jacquez’s role isn’t about distancing — quite the opposite, in fact.
“On patrol, you walk into a room and people walk away from you,” she says. “In community relations, you walk into the room and people want to engage you, ask you specific questions; they want dialogue.”
Maintaining a relationship with people in the community be difficult when "social distancing" is in order. It’s an opportunity to be creative, she says.
“This is what we do,” Jacquez said. “This is what we are good at. We knew coming into the police department that working and serving the community is one of the main aspects.”
The youngest of 10 children, Jacquez is used to dealing with people. She said she's come to rely on social media more as the virus takes its toll on in-person gatherings. Her neighbors are leaning on each other for support through neighborhood apps.
“It’s hard not to miss engaging somebody especially when you have a love for them and you want to better the community,” she said. “It’s like missing an old friend.”
