The coronavirus pandemic has left us all in uncharted waters, with no horizon in sight. But with businesses and schools closed, national pastimes on hold, and the traditional flow of life ground to a halt, one thing’s for sure: We’re carrying on. With new worries and “social distancing” habits, but also with new perspectives and priorities. We're sharing several of your personal stories.
Miranda Lening
Expecting mother Miranda Lening, 23, said the scariest part of the coronavirus for her is not knowing how it might affect her pregnancy. Scientists can't say what, if any, risk is posed to unborn children or whether pregnant women are at higher risk of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Despite the unknowns, Lening isn’t isolating herself at home.
“Staying inside is not practical, especially when you are going from store to store to find basic things,” she said.
Lening, a therapist who works with autistic children, didn’t panic-buy groceries or other supplies, but now she regrets it a little bit because it’s become so hard to shop for dinner.
“Other people panic buying makes me want to panic buy,” she said.
The coronavirus also thwarted Lening’s attempts to plan celebrations for her husband’s birthday. She was going to buy him concert tickets and throw a party at a bowling alley for him. But both events were called off. So, she committed part of her day March 17 to finding a gift at the Citadel Mall because she wasn’t sure when, or if, more shops would close.
