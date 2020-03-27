The coronavirus pandemic has left us all in uncharted waters, with no horizon in sight. But with businesses and schools closed, national pastimes on hold, and the traditional flow of life ground to a halt, one thing’s for sure: We’re carrying on. With new worries and “social distancing” habits, but also with new perspectives and priorities. We're sharing several of your personal stories.
Carol Orrin
Australian tourist Carol Orrin was visiting Colorado Springs earlier this week with her husband, but planned to leave as soon as possible for home cutting their six-week trip to the U.S. in half.
“We’re not happy,” she said.
Orrin and her husband, who is retired, planned to visit Las Vegas and friends in Los Angeles before going home, but decided to return early because the Australian government was considering closing its borders and their daughter was worried about them.
“My daughter is just panicking,” she said.
Australia closed its borders to noncitizens on March 19.
