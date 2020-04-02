The coronavirus pandemic has left us all in uncharted waters, with no horizon in sight. But with businesses and schools closed, national pastimes on hold, and the traditional flow of life ground to a halt, one thing’s for sure: We’re carrying on. With new worries and “social distancing” habits, but also with new perspectives and priorities. We're sharing several of your personal stories.
Suzanne and Paul Hanger
Retired teacher Suzanne Hanger, 56 and her husband Paul, 62, an insurance wholesaler said that the coronavirus has made their lives feel more reclusive, increased their awareness of germs and had a profound effect on Paul’s work.
“I am 62 years old and never have I seen anything like this,” Paul said.
Paul’s goal before the virus was always to set up face-to-face meetings with clients and now he relies heavily on Zoom, a video and audio conferencing app.
“Most of his business is one-on-one and really making a connection with people, he kind of wines and dines,” Suzanne said.
Suzanne said she is going a bit "stir crazy" because so many events, including church, have been canceled. She is also worried about her 87-year-old mother in Kansas City. Suzanne said she planned to fly out to be with her mom, who is extremely social, to help keep her safe and make sure she does not go "nuts.”
“I am going to keep her company and make sure she does not go to the grocery store, does not go to get her prescriptions,” she said.
Whatever you’re doing to weather this storm, The Gazette wants to know. Send an email to coronavirusstories@gazette.com, and include a selfie if you can.