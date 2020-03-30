The coronavirus pandemic has left us all in uncharted waters, with no horizon in sight. But with businesses and schools closed, national pastimes on hold, and the traditional flow of life ground to a halt, one thing’s for sure: We’re carrying on. With new worries and “social distancing” habits, but also with new perspectives and priorities. We're sharing several of your personal stories.
Hina Suzuki
Last week, 19-year-old Hina Suzuki was learning wilderness emergency medical skills on Santa Cruz Island off the California coast with classmates from The Colorado Springs School.
The experiential-learning trip was cut short by a week, though, due to restrictions from the coronavirus outbreak. The school is closed for at least a month.
Instead of basking in the elation that accompanies the last few months of high school, graduating seniors like Suzuki are coping with a sad moment in history.
“I know not going to school is preventing the virus from spreading, but we want to do things for the last time,” she said, such as prom, spring sports and typical senior traditions.
Suzuki has studied as an exchange student in the United States since she was 12 and came to The Colorado Springs School four years ago as a high school freshman. She was looking forward to seeing her parents and grandparents in her homeland of Japan in April, but an interview she had there for a college scholarship was canceled and changed to an online format.
In addition to visiting family for the first time in nearly a year, she wanted to see the cherry blossoms, which she says are beautiful.
“I didn’t want to miss it,” Suzuki said. “Everyone’s outside having picnics and enjoying it. I just love it.”
But she’s taking the advice of her elders in Japan, who have been affected by the coronavirus since February and always seem to know what they’re talking about.
“They want me to stay at home as much as I can and do whatever I can to protect myself,” Suzuki said.
She’s heard toilet paper is a scarce commodity in Japan, like the United States, and that schools have closed as well.
“It’s scary to see all the empty shelves in stores,” Suzuki said.
Her family members think people might be overreacting.
“But it’s understandable because there are a lot of elderly people in Japan, so I get why,” she said.
Along with doing her part to not spread the virus, Suzuki is spending time cleaning, brushing up on her Japanese in preparation for the online scholarship interview, reading and, like everyone else, waiting to see how the situation shakes out.
“It’s affecting everything in our lives.”
Whatever you’re doing to weather this storm, The Gazette wants to know. Send an email to coronavirusstories@gazette.com, and include a selfie if you can.