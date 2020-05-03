The coronavirus pandemic has left us all in uncharted waters, with no horizon in sight. But with businesses and schools closed, national pastimes on hold, and the traditional flow of life ground to a halt, one thing’s for sure: We’re carrying on. With new worries and “social distancing” habits, but also with new perspectives and priorities. We're sharing several of your personal stories.
Jason Newton
As soon as public health officials ordered physical distancing, in a way, Sgt. Jason Newton’s job stopped.
Newton, who works in the community relations unit for Colorado Springs police, had to cancel “hundreds” of events he had planned for the next two months.
“So now I am trying to figure out: How am I going to connect with these communities and continue these relationships that I have built? It was kind of nerve-wracking at first, but in the end, what we started doing was finding alternative ways to connect,” he said.
Now, his day-to-day duties look a bit different as he tries to connect with the community in a virtual way. He said the unit has filmed videos to send to elementary and high school students and posted coloring pages, crossword puzzles and word searches on its social media pages.
He’s even fed lettuce to a herd of giraffe and filmed a meerkat mob during a tour of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, which remains closed due to the virus, that he later posted to Facebook.
Technology has served as an adequate tool for now, but Newton admits it’s not the same as connecting face-to-face.
“That’s dangerous for trust,” he said. “It is hard to know what is going on. It is our job, from our police department in our community, to get to know each other, so that you can trust us, so you don’t just see a person in a badge or uniform. You actually see the person behind it.”
He credits the department’s efforts to educate the community about the stay-at-home orders -- instead of ticketing citizens -- to build that relationship.
“One of the first things we did was connect with the community right away and get the message out: we are here to support you,” he said.
He’s been tested to show support in ways he’s never done before in his 16 years as a police officer.
As he drove past a senior living center in a patrol car alongside other officers, he waved to the residents who stood outside next to their walkers and from their balconies.
“It was so cute to see: these older gentlemen that served in the military with their military hats, saluting us. Just seeing how happy they were to see a police car drive around with lights on… it brought tears to my eyes.”
He looks forward to when the police department can continue to support senior citizens, when it becomes safe to do so, and connect with the community as a whole.
“After we get back to whatever our new normal is, I think that our bond will even be stronger. Because we will know how important those connections are and that face-to-face interactions are, because we lost them for a little while,” Newton said.
“I’m a glass-half-full kind of guy.”
Whatever you’re doing to weather this storm, The Gazette wants to know. Send an email to coronavirusstories@gazette.com, and include a selfie if you can.