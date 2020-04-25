When you’re not sure what to do, do what you can.

Sue Hilligrass and some of her book club members could sew. So sew they did.

They started out making covers for N95 masks, for nurses, then expanded to cloth masks, for nursing homes and rehab facilities, family, friends, neighbors and pretty much anyone who asked.

“My husband needed 200 for his work. It became a need for everybody,” said Hilligrass, 57, who lives near her parents in La Scala, a 55-and-older gated community in southeast Colorado Springs. “We’ve been busy, that’s for sure.”

Hilligrass estimates that since the early weeks of March, she, her daughter, Kristi, and the 23 members of the Bee’s Book Club have made and given away more than 3,500 masks. To keep things flowing, and everyone safely abiding by stay-at-home and social distancing orders, a touchless assembly line — and distribution — system was set up.

“There are several of us who sew, and there are several who run the supply chain around town. Some cut the materials. If you’re not a sewer, you’re a runner. If you’re not a runner, you’re a cutter,” said Hilligrass, a sewer who gets pieces cut by another member delivered in a box on her stoop. “We’ve created this whole little network among our book club. It’s just been a mask-making adventure.”

With fabric stores closed, most of the material has come from book club members who’ve "emptied out their craft closets," Hilligrass said. In addition to standard cloth masks, the group also makes a limited number with a special filtering material, donated by Timberline Foam and Upholstery Supply. While supplies last, the Springs company is offering up the filter fabric, for free, to those in need.

“That’s been the coolest thing, from a community standpoint,” she said.

Hillgrass works for Hewlett-Packard, and was home-based even before the pandemic. Her free time these days, however, looks a lot different than it used to.

During every break, after work and on weekends, she’s stitching masks.

“Probably seven or eight hours a day. Last night, we didn’t stop until 11 o’clock,” she said.

The project has helped out the community, and helped occupy her hands and her mind during the shutdown. It’s also taken on a life of its own, as demand continues to grow.

“We started it because we wanted to help all the nurses. It turned into so much more so quickly, just like everything else in this pandemic,” she said. “The question now is, when do we stop?"