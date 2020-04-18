The coronavirus pandemic has left us all in uncharted waters. But with businesses and schools closed, national pastimes on hold, and the traditional flow of life ground to a halt, one thing’s for sure: We’re carrying on. With new worries and habits, but also with new perspectives and priorities. We're sharing several of your personal stories.
Matt Newey and four friends set out from Salt Lake City for a ski weekend in Steamboat Springs on Friday, March 13, the day the coronavirus crisis leapt from looming threat to national emergency.
They were aware of the pandemic, sure, but they were young, healthy Ikon Pass holders. Neither the government, nor the resort, was saying ‘stay home.’ So they didn’t.
“This was my first time skiing in Colorado. We wanted to take advantage of it,” said Newey, 23.
Throughout the trip, Newey said he was diligent about washing his hands and not touching his face or potentially contaminated surfaces in public places. And on the slopes, “you kind of feel protected, because you’re wearing essentially your own hazmat suit — gloves, mask, goggles. You feel safe.”
The excursion came to an abrupt end, after Gov. Jared Polis ordered the closure of all Colorado ski areas and the resort announced it would shut down, effective March 15.
“At that time, we were so sad. Like, skiing is dead now,” said Newey, a freelance photographer and videographer who lives with his parents and sister in Centerville, Utah. “Looking back, I wish they’d have shut down earlier.”
Instead of spending Sunday on the mountain, the group headed home, bummed, but in good health, and got back to their lives. Tuesday morning, though, Newey got a group text from one of his ski buddies:
“Anybody else feeling tired and weird today?”
Newey certainly was. He had no appetite or energy, and a pounding headache — a state he chalked up to hard skiing and late nights.
“We kind of joked around, like hopefully it’s not COVID-19,” he said. “We just didn’t really think we would ever get it.”
His symptoms, however, were no laughing matter. His head was pounding and every time he stood up, he’d get dizzy and have to lie back down. His brain was so foggy he couldn’t concentrate, and every muscle in his body ached. What’s more, though he didn't realize it until later, he'd lost his sense of taste and smell.
Newey spent all day in bed, telling himself he just needed to recharge. On Wednesday, he was jostled awake by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake, and dashed downstairs to huddle with his family till the aftershocks subsided.
It wouldn’t be the week’s only earthshaking event.
Newey said he was still feeling off when he headed out later that day for a previously scheduled doctor’s appointment, but chalked it up to the morning’s adrenaline rush. At the appointment, he described his symptoms and his doctor suggested a flu test. Ten minutes later, when the results came back negative, Newey said he sensed it “wasn’t a good sign.”
Though he didn’t think his symptoms met the requirements for COVID-19 testing, his doctor opted to proceed. Another giant Q-tip went up Newey’s nose, swabbing the mucous membrane at the back of his throat, and he was sent home with a recommendation to “social distance” while he awaited results, due within 48 hours.
The doctor called the next day, earlier than expected, to say the sample had tested positive.
“I just kind of went into shock,” Newey said. “I started thinking about all my contacts, everyone that I’ve interacted with.”
His family, with whom he lived and hunkered down during the quake.
His friends, with whom he’d road-tripped and shared a hotel room.
“There’s a good chance they have it, too,” said Newey, who immediately contacted his friends to tell them they should self-quarantine and get tested. “They called doctors, went to testing centers, and got rejected multiple times because they … don’t have severe enough symptoms to be tested.”
By the end of that week, thanks to persistence and some string-pulling, Newey said all his friends were able to get tested. All were positive for the virus, though their symptoms appeared to be much milder than his.
“My symptoms were really crazy, like this roller coaster. Every day I’d wake up would be a new adventure,” said Newey, who believes his history of exercise-induced asthma may have put him at greater risk.
Like others who’ve survived the virus, he said it came in waves. For a while on Day 3, he thought he was on the mend. Then symptoms returned with a vengeance — this time with the severe respiratory components that are a hallmark of the disease.
“This virus is kind of like a ninja. It sneaks,” he said. “It got scary.”
His nose and throat burned and his eyes wouldn’t stop watering. The searing in his lungs reminded him of the sharp pain of running wind sprints in subfreezing temperatures, only the hurt didn’t let up. At times, it felt like trying to breath through a straw.
“I would just be laying on the couch, not moving, and just be so out of breath,” he said. “I’d stand up to go get a glass of water, and … (get) super dizzy and lightheaded. I wasn’t getting enough oxygen.”
Then, came the cough, fever and hives.
“It was like my immune system was doing one final push, with everything it had,” said Newey.
He managed to tough it out in self-quarantine in his parents’ basement, without calling 911, and without spreading the virus to his family, who he said all tested negative.
The Wednesday after his diagnosis, Newey said his symptoms began to improve.
“It was a rough and lonely time,” he said, but “eventually it did start to get a little bit better.”
More than a month after that ill-fated ski trip, Newey said his lung capacity is at about 70%, and he still hasn’t regained his sense of smell or taste.
He doesn’t yet know the degree of neurological or physical damage exacted, and his muscles still ache so much he can’t turn his head backing out of the driveway. But now that he’s on the other side, he’s got a message he feels compelled to share:
COVID-19 is no joke.
"I'm still … being invited to big-group activities. On Instagram, I see posts from friends who are ... going out ATV-ing, doing all those activities that shouldn't be happening right now," he said. "I don't think my friends understand the seriousness of this."
Since his release from quarantine, Newey has been volunteering to run errands for others in need. He's also turned his attention, and documentary lens, on his community, to highlight — and occasionally call foul on — "questionable" behaviors that risk spreading the virus.
Shooting with a GoPro at his local grocery store recently, he captured an ungloved shopper knock a few squashes on the floor. The woman picked the items up, returned them to the display, and moved on.
Newey said he confronted her, to ask if she remembered which gourds she'd touched. She said she didn't. He checked his footage, was able to identify ones that fell to the floor, and remove them himself.
"It was kind of fun, but a sad experience at the same time," he said. "It stands as a reminder of how careful we have to be in public places ... (and) be sure to wash fresh produce when you get home, because you never know where it’s been."