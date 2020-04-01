The coronavirus pandemic has left us all in uncharted waters, with no horizon in sight. But with businesses and schools closed, national pastimes on hold, and the traditional flow of life ground to a halt, one thing’s for sure: We’re carrying on. With new worries and “social distancing” habits, but also with new perspectives and priorities. We're sharing several of your personal stories.
Ruben Fellmann and Delia Mielke
Last week, two teens packed up their belongings, and whatever other items they'd collected while serving as international volunteers in Colorado Springs.
It was supposed to be 10 months worth of memories, friendships and service.
But last week, Ruben Fellmann and Delia Mielke, both 18, left three months early to return to Germany before travel restrictions from the coronavirus kept them from leaving. Their government, which funds the program, was concerned they wouldn't be able to return if the virus outbreak worsened, Fellman said.
The pair have been in Colorado Springs as part of the Mennonite Service Adventurers program since August. They traveled from their German hometowns to partner with Beth-El Mennonite Church in the Springs while they serve as volunteers to local organizations.
Fellmann served as a maintenance intern at Greccio Housing, a property management company. Mielke helped people with disabilities at Our House – Bright Futures. More so than the end of a once-in-a-lifetime trip, they’re worried about leaving the people they’ve been working with behind.
“I would encourage people to be aware of what’s happening,” Fellmann said. “Many people will need help.”
Fellmann said he’s disappointed they won’t have a chance to finish the program.
“To leave all those people, in what feels overnight … the people we built relationships with the last eight months …”
His voice trailed off.
Whatever you’re doing to weather this storm, The Gazette wants to know. Send an email to coronavirusstories@gazette.com, and include a selfie if you can.