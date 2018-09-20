More than a year after her brother was shot dead in the street in east Colorado Springs, Shannon Rodriguez says a jury has settled the mystery of who pulled the trigger.
Her other vexing question — why? — remains unanswered.
“That’s something I’ll have to come to terms with,” an emotional Rodriguez said moments after an El Paso County jury convicted Teral Stafin Lee of second-degree murder in the April 2017 slaying of Andrew Lawrence Swaitek Jr., 29, without evidence of a motive.
The guilty verdict capped a seven-day trial in a case rife with uncertainty — including a twist in which Colorado Springs police initially identified a different man as Swiatek’s shooter.
Within an hour of Swiatek’s death, Colorado Springs arrested Teral Lee’s nephew, Malik Rachod Lee, then 19, after he was found walking nearby with the murder weapon in his pocket. Teral Lee, 63, was arrested two weeks later as a possible accessory. Prosecutors say they changed their theory of the crime — and who was ultimately responsible for Swiatek’s death — eight months later after Malik Lee shed new light on the events of the night as part of a cooperation deal.
“It shows that we never stop investigating,” said Jeff Lindsey, who won the conviction alongside Ben Hostetter before 4th Judicial District Judge Scott A. Sells.
In taking the stand against his uncle, Malik Lee said he was at home, roughly a block from where Swiatek was killed, when he heard shots ring out. He testified that his father told him to meet Teral Lee at a nearby location and retrieve a gun from him.
Malik Lee was detained shortly after the hand-off, not knowing why exactly he had the gun, he testified.
Swiatek’s body was found in the 2200 block of Farnsworth Drive off Chelton Road, by a man delivering The Gazette, police said.
Lindsey said the killing appeared to involve bad blood between Teral Lee and Swiatek, but that details remain obscure. At the time of his death, Swiatek was in possession of an auto fuse from Teral Lee’s Nissan Xterra, suggesting he had disabled the vehicle. The Nissan had property inside belonging to Swiatek and his girlfriend.
How those pieces fit together is unclear, but prosecutors say that Malik Lee’s claims are supported by the evidence. For example, forensic testing found Teral Lee’s DNA on the weapon, but not his nephew’s, Lindsey said.
Teral Lee also behaved suspiciously after the shooting, removing a temporary tag from the Nissan and attempting to push the vehicle from the murder scene.
Malik Lee, on the other hand, didn’t appear to know why he had been arrested, except that it was for a gun in his pocket. When police drove him past the body on the street, he asked if it was his father and appeared emotional.
Teral Lee’s attorney, Jennifer Stock, called the prosecution’s theory of the crime “absurd” and attacked Malik Lee’s credibility at trial, suggesting he concocted his story to escape a life sentence. She also suggested that whoever shot Swiatek would have been acting in self-defense.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed and Mr. Lee has every intention of appealing,” Stock said.
Teral Lee, who has several prior felonies, faces up to 48 years in prison at a sentencing scheduled for Nov. 15.
At a separate hearing on Thursday, Malik Lee, now 20, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for weapon possession by a previous offender. His plea bargain tossed first-degree murder charges against him and resolved two other pending criminal cases.
Swiatek, a Colorado Springs native, attended Coronado High School and operated his own business as a landscaper and window washer. He was the father of four children and enjoyed restoring BMX bikes, his sister said.
“He was always laughing and joking,” Rodriguez said. “He was just fun-filled and kind.”
She said the trial resolved all doubt as to Teral Lee’s guilt, and that the 10-year sentence against the nephew was “fair” under the circumstances.
“I just hope that when he gets out he’ll be better,” she said. “My brother won’t have that chance.”