A Florissant rancher serving a life sentence in the beating death of Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth has been moved to a new prison, days after being assigned to a different facility in Fremont County, prison records show.
Frazee, 33, is being held at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility near Ordway, according to a Colorado Department of Corrections website.
The same website listed Frazee as an inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary in Canon City as recently as Tuesday.
The reason for the transfer is unclear, but for Frazee, it could be a step up in comfort. The Ordway facility is considered medium security, while the Colorado State Penitentiary is a maximum-security prison.
"We have internal processes for evaluating offender placement based on needs and risk. Mr. Frazee has been assessed and placed accordingly," said Colorado Department of Corrections spokeswoman Annie Skinner.
Skinner did not reply to a message asking for more detail about the assessment process or why Frazee had a brief stop at one facility before being transferred to another.
Frazee was convicted Nov. 18 in the brutal slaying of Berreth, 29, the mother of his toddler daughter. At a nationally watched trial in Cripple Creek, prosecutors painted him as a “liar” and “manipulator” who beat her to death with a baseball bat and then covered it up with help from his mistress, Krystal Lee.
Frazee was sentenced to life in prison plus 156 years.
Lee, previously known as Krystal Kenney, is set to be sentenced Jan. 28. She faces up to three years in prison — the result of a plea bargain that forced her to testify against Frazee, leading to a dramatic two days where she served as a key witness against him.
After the guilty verdicts, Frazee remained at the Teller County Jail for roughly a month before being transferred to the Denver Reception Diagnostic Center, which assigns newly convicted inmates to the prisons where they will be held.
Frazee reportedly made or received upward of 1,500 calls at the Teller County jail in the week after his conviction, according to KRDO, which cited information from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. Clergymen and media members were among those who reached out to him, the news station said.