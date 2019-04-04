Colorado Springs Republican Rep. Dave Williams’ controversial “badge fee” bill — which was extremely unpopular among his GOP colleagues — effectively died this week.
House Bill 1046 would have prohibited major political parties from preventing delegates or alternates from voting in caucuses or party assemblies unless they hand over what are commonly known as “badge fees.” Only state and local Republican parties would be affected by the bill since Democrats don’t charge the fees.
Williams said the fees prevent many from participating in the democratic process and eliminating them would boost turnout. But many prominent GOP members said the bill could possibly bankrupt parties across Colorado and castigated the measure as one of the worst proposals put forth by a Republican.
While he had support for the measure from House Democrats, Williams postponed the legislation in February without sponsors in the Senate saying he wanted to give the state Republican Party the chance to pass internal bylaws to rectify the issue.
On Monday, with Williams absent, Rep. Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, asked to further postpone the bill until May 12, after the session ends.
“That was done, frankly because there was a solution that was adopted by my party on Saturday, which solved the problem,” Williams told his colleagues on the House floor Wednesday.
The new bylaws are meant to ensure that an inability to pay the fees wouldn't prohibit anyone from participating in the party's caucuses or assemblies.
Killing the bill was a good thing, Williams said, because it allowed a problem to be solved without the intervention of the legislature.
“I think really what that bill spoke of was not so much the policy, because I think everyone agrees that everyone should have their say in our election process regardless of their wealth or income,” Williams said. “I think the issue was process, and how do we accomplish that.”
“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how we solve the problem,” he added. “At the end of the day, it matters that we did solve the problem.”