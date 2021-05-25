The Colorado Springs City Council approved plans for more than 400 apartments and new business space slated for the westside of town after hearing hours of passionate opposition from residents worried the dense housing could make a fire evacuation more dangerous.
The board voted 5 to 4 to approve the plans for up to 420 apartments and possible new retail shops near the intersection of Garden of the Gods Road 30th Street.
Councilman Wayne Williams said the new apartments are justified because the new zoning needed to allow the housing would be less intense and generate less traffic than the existing industrial zoning would have allowed. The developer also committed to building shorter buildings closer to the road to address concerns about the loss of views.
"It clearly meets the legal requirements. ... I think it is safer in terms of trips. It is better in terms of viewsheds" he said.
Much of the property is covered by largely unused parking lots and it is not serving any benefit to the environment, he said.
Councilmembers Richard Skorman, Yolanda Avila, Randy Helms and Mike O'Malley also voted to approve the project. Avila acknowledged that she would like to see fire risk and housing approvals assessed in a comprehensive way but sided with the need for more housing in her vote.
"We have a housing crisis," she said.
The vote will allow plans for up to 420 market-rate apartments to be built in front of an existing 750,000-square-foot office building along north 30th Street. The proposal envisions either 220 apartments or 200,000 square feet commercial or some combination of the two to the northeast of the intersection of 30th Street and Garden of the Gods Road and 200 apartments to the southwest of intersection. The ridgeline to the west is expected to remain open space, according to city documents.
The all-day hearing on the project pitted arguments in favor of the need for additional housing in the city against residents worried higher housing density would make an evacuation during a westside wildfire more difficult. Residents also claimed buildings would block views of the ridgelines, new residents would disturb the nearby bighorn sheep herd and the new apartments wouldn't meet the true demand for housing. Residents argued the true shortage of housing is for single-family housing.
The Mountain Shadows Community Association led the charge against the project collecting more than 6,000 signatures from residents opposed to new homes and commercial development and raised $11,800 to fight the project.
Numerous Mountain Shadows residents recalled fleeing from the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012, a blaze that burned 347 homes and killed two people. The residents faced intense gridlock trying to get out and noted that new homes could make an evacuation even more dangerous. Several recalled that the intersection at Garden of the Gods Road and 30th Street was a choke point during the Waldo Canyon Fire.
"This development is not worth dying for," resident Ron Johnson said.
Mountain Shadows Community Association President Bill Wysong called for a mortarium on multifamily housing on the west side for six months to allow for an analysis of wildfire evacuation of the area.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department did not have any major concerns with the development. In addition, no standards exist for evaluating an evacuation, said Brett Lacey, the city fire marshal.
"Everything is so fluid and so dynamic there is no good way to do that," he said, of evaluation evacuation.
New daily traffic generated from the apartments will have not have a significant impact on the nearby roads or create significant additional daily congestion, said Todd Frisbie, traffic engineering division manager. Residents argued 30th street is already regularly backed up significantly by traffic headed to the Garden of the Gods park.
The city is planning to widen 30th and 31st streets to put in shoulders that will allow for emergency vehicles to travel into residential areas as residents evacuate using the regular lanes, Williams said.
The threat of wildfire is not a reason to turn the construction down, said Andrea Barlow, with N.E.S and a consultant to an out-of-state developer. She noted that housing projects in the same area has been allowed and new residents could evacuate the area down the Garden of the Gods, a six-lane road. Many residents who lost their homes in Waldo Canyon Fire moved back and new people have moved in, she said. What the residents actually object to is the type of housing proposed, she said.
"It is about apartments and not wanting apartments as part of this neighborhood," she said.
Wysong said neighborhood concerns were about the number of homes proposed not the type of housing.
To help address concerns about loss of views, developers expect to limit apartment buildings closest 30th Street and Flying W Ranch Road to two stories, she said.
Residents were skeptical of the developers' rendering showing that the views of the hillside would be preserved. The residents used existing light poles to assess the renderings and found the buildings had to be shorter than the developers claimed, Wysong said.
Barlow said she stood behind the accuracy of the renderings.
Director of Community Development and Planning Peter Wysocki said the city did not have a specific criteria for evaluating how projects may or may not impact the viewshed and it would be unfair to hold a developer to a vague standard that majestic landscapes should be protected. Several councilmembers expressed concern about the absence of a standard.
Lack of community and neighborhood parkland in the northwest sector of town were also raised by residents. The city provides about 2 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents in that sector of town, city documents show.
The city parks department plans to require the new development to pay fees instead of providing community or neighborhood parkland, Barlow said. The parks department decides what to require from developments, she said.