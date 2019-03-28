A construction worker was killed Thursday morning when he fell 23 stories at the Loews convention hotel building site near downtown Kansas City, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
Emergency workers responded about 10 a.m. to the hotel that’s under construction in the 1500 block of Baltimore Avenue, said Deputy Chief and Chief Fire Marshal Jimmy Walker, a spokesman for the fire department.
The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.
“We are sad to report there has been a fatality on our project at 15th and Baltimore,” Emily Gallagher, a spokeswoman for JE Dunn Construction, the project’s general contractor, said in an email.