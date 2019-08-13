The Colorado Department of Transportation will close one lane on the Interstate 25 “Gap” for 16 hours as it continues construction this weekend.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, one southbound lane of I-25 will be closed for two miles—between County Line Road to Colorado 105— as crews repair the road's drainage, CDOT said. The lane is expected to reopen about 11 a.m. Sunday.
Heavy traffic is expected and motorists are encouraged to add extra time to their commute if traveling south of Larkspur, authorities said.
Southern Colorado fans attending Saturday's 6:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies game against Miami will likely encounter backups as they return home.
This weekend’s closures are a result of the CDOT’s project to widen the 18-mile stretch of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock from two to three lanes. Crews will add a toll lane in each direction and are expected to finish in 2022.