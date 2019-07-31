Construction crews on Wednesday celebrated the halfway point in building the new William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center -- one of four City for Champions projects that are planned for Colorado Springs.
Crews placed the last structural steam beam on the 104,000-square-foot Hybl Center during a ceremony at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. The $61.4 million center, which broke ground last fall, is expected to be completed in April 2020.
"It’s going well — we’re on budget and on schedule,” said Jared Verner, a UCCS spokesman. "We’re excited that we’re continuing to make progress on it.”
The Hybl center is expected to cater to hundreds of professional athletes, as well as youth and amateur club sports participants. About 1,500 students also are expected to visit the building on a daily basis for their studies.
The center is among four projects that are part of the City for Champions initiative, which aims to boost tourism in Colorado Springs. They are financed, in part, with $120.5 million in state economic aid from the Colorado Economic Development Commission.
The $75 million, 60,000-square-foot U.S. Olympic Museum has begun taking shape at Vermijo Avenue and Sierra Madre Street in south downtown Colorado Springs.
The other projects — a new Air Force Academy visitors center, a soccer stadium at CityGate and a new Colorado College hockey arena — have until December to meet the “substantial work” requirement mandated by the state to retain the millions in sales tax rebates.