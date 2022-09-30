Colorado Springs is warning of a road closure at the intersection of Chestnut and Fontanero streets that will impact traffic next week. The closure is a result of the Centennial Boulevard extension project connecting Filmore Street and the Interstate 25 interchange at Fontanero Street.

The intersection will close Tuesday through Saturday for roadway paving, according to a news release. Detours will be in place north to Fillmore Street and south to Uintah Street. Drivers can also use Recreation Way to the east of I- 25.

Bicyclists and pedestrians planning to use the Mesa Springs Greenway Trail at the northwest and southwest corners of the intersection should follow construction fencing along Fontanero and cross the street at the crosswalks to re-access the trail.

The $20 million project has been in the works for decades. Once finished, the more than half a mile extension is intended to relieve traffic congestion in the area.