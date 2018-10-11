Parts of the Colorado Springs Airport passenger terminal will be closed through Oct. 19 for installation of terrazzo flooring in the second floor atrium, a planned modernization project that was moved up to coincide with $7.5 million in repairs after a fire in April.
The fire, which investigators linked to an earlier project to fix damage from a windstorm, caused extensive damage to the terminal’s third floor offices and second-floor ticketing and restaurant areas. Most of the repairs are expected to be completed this year, said spokeswoman Aidan Ryan.
Instead of reinstalling carpet after the fire, airport funding is being used to upgrade to terrazzo flooring, Ryan said. The Terminal Modernization Project was approved for 2019, but funding was expedited due to the fire.
The airport said the closures began Thursday and won’t affect outgoing or incoming flights. The project will close the terminal’s main staircase, up escalator, second-floor men’s restroom and elevators to the second floor. As a result, the airport is recommending passengers use staircases in the front atrium, the first-floor men’s restroom or elevators on the east and west sides of the building. Signs will direct passengers to the detours.
The down escalator, first-floor restroom and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration checkpoint will remain open.
If passengers need special assistance during the project, additional staff will be available 4:30 a.m.-midnight from airline ticket counters. Passengers requiring special assistance before checking in at the ticket counters can call 719-492-3585 from 5 a.m. to midnight for help. Call 719-550-1919 for other questions.