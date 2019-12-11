Construction has started on a new interchange that officials say will one day connect Powers Boulevard to Interstate 25 on the city’s far north side.
The initial project, slated for completion in spring 2021, includes the construction of a four-lane divided highway between I-25 and Voyager Parkway, south of North Gate Boulevard, says a news release from developer Gary Erickson.
Another project will extend Powers from Colorado 83, where it now ends, to Voyager Parkway. However, funding hasn’t been secured for the final link, according to the project website.
In the meantime, the new interchange will provide direct access to Polaris Pointe, a retail complex which includes Bass Pro Shops, Magnum Shooting Center and dozens of other businesses. To access the development, drivers coming from I-25 now have to travel on a heavily trafficked stretch of North Gate Boulevard.
The $65 million interchange project will be financed with bonds, to be repaid by revenues from Polaris Pointe. The effort includes drainage upgrades, intersection improvements and six major bridges.
During construction, speed limits will be reduced, traffic will be shifted and lanes narrowed on I-25. Drivers will also experience occasional overnight lane closures, according to the news release.
In 2010, the council declared Polaris Pointe an urban renewal project. Critics questioned that decision, saying the property showed little, if any, signs of blight.
But the urban renewal designation allowed increased tax revenues generated by new development there to be set aside to help fund the Powers extension. The council initially earmarked 1% of the 2% general fund sales tax on Polaris Pointe retail purchases for the highway; in March, the City Council voted to raise that earmarked proportion to 1.75%.