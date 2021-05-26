The intersection of Constitution Avenue and Paseo Road will close Thursday to all traffic for bridge maintenance. The area will remain closed until late August.
Crews are planning to replace an old corrugated metal pipe and box culvert under Paseo Road to better accommodate heavy rains during storms, according to a city of Colorado Springs new release. Paseo Road will then be repaved.
The Rock Island Trail pedestrian crossing southwest of the intersection across Paseo Road will also be improved with a new island, the release said.
The bridge maintenance project is funded by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, which collects a 1% sales tax on all goods and services in the county. The improved trail crossing is funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority’s On-Street Bikeway Improvements program.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Traffic will be detoured.