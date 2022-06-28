3rd District
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Silt, is poised to return to Washington, D.C., to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, the unofficial early tally shows.
The Associated Press also declared Boebert the winner of the 3rd CD's Republican primary.
Boebert has so far cornered 64% of the vote, compared to state Sen. Don Coram on Montrose's 36%, with roughly 70,000 votes so far counted.
In that Democratic primary, Adam Frisch of Woody Creek held a slight lead over Sol Sandoval of Pueblo, with Alex Walker of Eagle County a distant third.
7th District
Former energy industry executive Erik Aadland took an early lead Tuesday in the Republican primary for the congressional seat held by retiring Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
According to preliminary, unofficial results, Aadland, an Army veteran, was running about 12 points ahead of fellow first-time candidate Tim Reichert, an economist and business owner, in the 7th Congressional District. Laurel Imer, a former legislative candidate and avid Trump supporter, lagged about 20 points behind Reichert.
State Sen. Brittany Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat, was unopposed for her party's nomination to the seat.
8th District
State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer took the lead in early returns in the Republican primary in Colorado's newly added 8th Congressional District.
According to results posted just after 7 p.m. when polls closed, Kirkmeyer had just over 50% of the vote in the four-way race, about 30 points ahead of Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, with Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and Tyler Allcorn, an Army veteran, trailing.
The winner of the primary will face state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician, who is unopposed for the nomination in the Democratic primary.
Created after the 2020 Census, the new 8th District stretches from Adams County suburbs on the north side of the Denver metro area along the I-25 corridor to Greeley.
1st District
U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, sailed to victory Tuesday over a first-time challenger in the 1st Congressional District.
DeGette, who has represented the district since 1996, fended off a spirited challenge from Neal Walia, who ran against the incumbent from the left, with roughly 85% of the vote, according to preliminary, unofficial returns.
Jennifer Qualtieri, a GOP activist and first-time candidate, is the Republican nominee in the heavily Democratic district.
4th District
U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, seeking a fifth term in the heavily Republican 4th Congressional District, which covers Douglas County and most of the Eastern Plains, appeared to be defeating surprise opponent Bob Lewis by about 50 points Tuesday night.
Democrat Ike McCorkle, who ran unsuccessfully against Buck two years ago, is the Democratic nominee in the largely rural 4th CD.
2nd District
In the Democratic-leaning 2nd Congressional District, which covers Boulder County and much of Northwestern Colorado, Republican Marshall Dawson, an engineer, is hoping to deny U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, a third term.
6th District
Navy veteran Steve Monahan is the Republican nominee in the Democratic-leaning suburban 6th Congressional District, where he will be facing two-term U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Centennial Democrat, this fall.