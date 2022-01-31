Fathers of the victims in a Colorado Springs shooting that left two teens dead and another injured earlier this month told police conflicting stories about what happened the day 13-year-old Marcus Venezio-Hernandez and 15-year-old Nevean Tafoya died, according to an arrest affidavit.
Law enforcement arrested two suspects since the fatal shooting on Jan. 9 at Summit Creek Apartments, 1940 S. Chelton Road.
U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Kadin Dyer Blaschke at a Motel 6 in Reno, Nev.in mid-January. Police also obtained a warrant for the arrest of an unidentified 17-year-old male.
The father of one of the shooting victims, whose name was redacted from the affidavit, told police he was driving his son and his son's two friends to a shooting range the day of the shooting, but they never made it there.
Police found multiple guns in the family's vehicle, which the father told police he bought legally, according to the affidavit.
After the group didn't make it to the shooting range that day, one of the boys in the car directed the father to drive to the Summit Creek Apartments, the affidavit read.
The boy then met up with two other people, whom the affidavit alleged were Blaschke and the 17-year-old suspect.
Blaschke and the 17-year-old got into the vehicle when Blaschke allegedly grabbed a gun from the back of the car and the 17-year-old took a gun out of his backpack and started shooting, the affidavit said.
The father of one of the other victims, whose name was also redacted from the affidavit, told police that the boys went to the apartment complex to meet with people to sell multiple guns, the affidavit said.
The father who said he was taking his son to the shooting range denied any knowledge of an arrangement to sell guns, according to the affidavit.
Blaschke and the 17-year-old suspect are suspected of second degree murder, among other crimes.