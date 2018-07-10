Across the West, the Trump administration is pushing for sweeping changes to greater sage-grouse protection plans and bringing oil and gas development closer to the bird’s key habitats.
While only modest changes were proposed in Colorado, the amendments to plans in Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Oregon are more substantial.
All the plans were put in place in 2015 to prevent the bird from being listed as an endangered species.
In Wyoming, which has the bird’s best remaining habitat, about 10.8 million acres of designated grouse habitat would be opened to drilling as close as within a quarter-mile of a “lek,” the bird’s mating ground, according to a lawsuit.
The Colorado plan has a stringent protection area for a mile around a lek.
Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead, one of the leaders in developing plans to protect the grouse and an early critic of the Trump administration approach, is adopting a cautious tone.
“I look forward to reviewing the documents and commenting,” Mead told Colorado Politics in a statement. “I continue to appreciate the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management’s availability through many meetings and conversations to hear concerns.”
But the BLM is moving ahead. A December oil and gas lease sale offered 98,889 acres in Montana, and 90 percent of the land was grouse habitat. In January, the BLM proposed an oil and gas lease sale in Nevada of 315,715 acres, 70 percent of it in sage-grouse habitat. Lease sales also touch grouse habitat in Utah, Montana and Idaho.
This has led to three federal lawsuits filed in Idaho and Montana by environmental groups and landowners, claiming the BLM has violated federal laws and seeking to overturn the lease sales.
“Interior should have let these plans have time to work on the ground before they mucked with them,” said Tracy Stone-Manning, associate vice president for public lands with the National Wildlife Federation, a plaintiff in one of the suits.
But BLM spokesman Don Smurthwaite said the three years that the plans have been in place “has provided enough time to judge what needs to be improved or adjusted.”
The sage-grouse initiative is part of “a bigger push for energy dominance on public land” by Interior, said Nada Culver, an attorney with the Wilderness Society, also a plaintiff in one lawsuit.
In addition to the grouse plan, national monuments such as Bears Ears in Utah have had their acreage reduced, and plans call for drilling acreage to be offered near the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado, Dinosaur National Monument in Utah and Great Basin National Park in Nevada.
“It is almost like a battle plan, and now we are trying to defend different places,” Culver said.
Said BLM’s Smurthwaite, “Encouraging environmentally responsible development of energy on public land and the health of wildlife are not mutually exclusive,” and the plans continue to include protections for the bird.
The sage grouse plays a unique role in the conflict. Its range stretches across millions of acres of federal, state and private land, and it serves as an “umbrella species,” so protecting it helps about 350 other species that depend on the same “sagebrush sea.”
It is also why the bird can tie ranchers, drillers and local officials in knots.
“We are pleased that the administration is moving forward with the amendments to the sage-grouse plans,” said Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, a trade group. “For the most part, they adhere to state conservation efforts that are much more effective than federal top-down, one-size-fits-all Obama plans.”
Any changes won’t be final for months and are still open to public comment and change, Smurthwaite said.
That doesn’t assuage critics, however. “Our concern is at some point, the federal government is going to tip the balance, and then someone is going to sue to get the bird listed, and that is what everyone is trying to avoid,” said Stone-Manning of the National Wildlife Federation.