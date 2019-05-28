Crews have yet to make progress containing a fire on Rampart Range Road northeast of Woodland Park, but conditions early Tuesday are "looking good," said U.S. Forest Service's fire information officer Dawn Sanchez.
The 300 fire was reported at about 2 p.m. Monday burning through grass and ponderosa pine, the Forest Service said. The flames spread across 7 acres by 5:50 p.m. and closed nearby Rampart Range Road for several hours.
The blaze — sparked by a campfire — was 10 percent contained by 6:30 p.m. The road re-opened later that night.
Firefighters will focus on securing the fire line and mopping up hot spots Tuesday, said Sanchez.