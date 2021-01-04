The stretch of 30th Street between Fontanero and King streets will close to through traffic for roughly four weeks beginning Wednesday as crews conduct concrete work, Colorado Springs officials announced Monday.
Access to Garden of the Gods Park, the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center and residences along the corridor will be open through the construction. Detours will be in place.
Crews will conduct work in phases, moving south along 30th Street from Fontanero Street to King Street, according to a city news release release. A second phase of concrete work will take place between King Street and Colorado Avenue later this year. The project is separate from utility work by Colorado Springs Utilities at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and 30th Street.
The concrete work is funded by ballot issue 2C, a voter-approved 0.62% sales tax increase to fund road improvements throughout the city. In November 2019, voters approved a five-year extension of the 2C paving initiative, which runs through 2025.
The work is taking place in advance of the 30th Street widening project from Fontanero Street to Mesa Road, which is scheduled to begin later this year. Work along the 30th Street corridor is expected to last 18 to 24 months, according to the project website.
Work in the 30th Street widening project will include pavement resurfacing, slope stabilization and drainage improvements. Crews will widen shoulders; install a new storm sewer, curb and gutter, water quality ponds, retaining walls and slope stability walls, and multi-use shoulders; improve intersections at Water Street, Mesa Road and a roundabout at Gateway Road; and trail connections, including an underpass at Gateway Road for the Foothills Trail.
The street has been identified as an Emergency Evacuation Corridor in Colorado Springs. The corridor is currently 24 feet wide with no shoulders. It will be widened to 37 feet, with a new design that will allow for two 11-foot travel lanes, a 5-foot multi-use shoulder on each side, and a 2 ½-foot curb and gutter on each side, according to the project website.
“Widening the road will allow drivers to pull over more easily in the event of a minor roadside emergency,” the project website states. “Adding asphalt shoulders will also allow emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire trucks to pass other vehicles more safely on this two-lane road.”
Data will also be collected for historic and cultural resources, Tribal lands, wetlands, air quality, wildlife movements, and visual and noise impacts.
The project will not add bike lanes or sidewalks, but multi-use shoulders may be used by bicyclists, according to the project website.
Federal funding will be used for the 30th Street widening project. Construction will begin once Colorado Springs has performed all National Environmental Policy Act requirements.