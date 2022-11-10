A newly competitive state House race in El Paso County was still too tight for the leader to claim victory Thursday.
The longtime Republican seat, House District 16, was leaning blue two days following the election. Democrat Stephanie Vigil was leading Republican Dave Donelson by about 565 votes or 49.89% to 47.81%.
Vigil said she would be at peace with whatever the voters decide and she didn't want to get ahead of the tally.
"I am letting the process play out. I respect the integrity of our elections department," she said.
Vigil is a gig economy worker and a community organizer who has worked on labor and environmental issues. She was facing Donelson, a former Army Green Beret and physician assistant who serves on the Colorado Springs City Council.
Vigil said people she talked to in the district were ready for a refresh in representation that might shake up the game. She noted she is not coming at the race with lots of formal credentials, but rather lots of relevant lived experience.
In a Democrat-controlled state legislature, Vigil said she expected affordable housing would be one of her top priorities after seeing the problems in Colorado Springs, including out-of-state investors buying up homes.
El Paso County had about 55,700 ballots left to tally Thursday morning.
Donelson did not immediately return a request for comment.