Community members have planned a vigil to honor a boy who was struck and killed by a float during the Windsor Harvest Fest on Monday morning.
The child, whose age was not released, was a participant on the float, a release from the city said. He died at the hospital.
A vigil to honor him is scheduled for Wednesday night at the Community Recreation Center, according to the city of Windsor. It's set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the center which is located at 250 N. 11th St in Windsor.
Monday's parade was immediately canceled after the incident, which happened near the end of the route, the city said.
According to the Windsor Harvest Fest website, the parade began at 9 a.m. at Walnut Street and Chimney Park Drive. It runs west on Walnut Street to 7th Street and then south on 7th Street to Garden Drive.
The city of Windsor said the Weld County coroner will release additional information about the child's identity.
