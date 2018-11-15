The generosity of Gazette readers is helping Eric Knapp, a Gazette newspaper deliverer for more than 40 years, enable him to buy another motorhome to live in.
As detailed in an article in Thursday’s Gazette, the Gulf Stream RV in which Knapp and his girlfriend, Debbie Myers, were living caught fire last week and was destroyed, leaving the couple homeless.
An online fundraiser started by Myers’ family jumped from $675 in donations on Wednesday to nearly $3,500 on Thursday, after the article appeared. The goal is to raise $5,500.
Knapp said he is humbled by the outpouring of community support.
Donations can be made online at https://bit.ly/2QKgxXV.
Or, checks can be made out to Eric Knapp and mailed to The Gazette, Attn: Circulation Department (to benefit Eric Knapp), 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.