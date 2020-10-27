Community members are scouring the city to find a missing Colorado Springs musician.
Christine Pierce, a 62-year-old woman known to be a "legendary" drummer for over 30 years in Colorado Springs was last seen Oct. 16, Brian Krewson, a close friend of Pierce said.
Krewson drove Pierce to their band practices for over four years and knew something was wrong when he waited 20 minutes with no sign of her. Krewson called the police for a wellness check and Pierce's family searched her residence at the Albany Hotel.
"Her stuff was there," Krewson said. "It was like she never came home."
Since her family filed a missing persons report with the Colorado Springs Police Department on Oct. 20 Krewson has headed search efforts among the community.
On Saturday more than 30 people did a grid-wide search downtown checking every alley and street, Krewson said.
Krewson also said that Pierce's family planned to hire a private investigator to find Pierce.
A fundraiser will be organized for Pierces family Nov. 7 at Legends Rock Bar, Amanda Spencer, who runs a Facebook page aimed at finding Pierce said.
The Facebook page also includes a timeline of when Pierce was last seen and contacted. Her last known interaction was at her work at the Wendy’s on Wahsatch Avenue the around 3 p.m. Oct. 16.
Krewson said Pierce's disappearance is "completely out of character."
"We have no intention of stopping," Krewson said. "She is going to be found, it's just a question of when."