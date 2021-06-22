ARVADA — Arvada Police Department Officer Gordon Beesley shined, and roamed the hallways of Oberon with a “large and energetic presence,” said the assistant principal, remembering the school resource officer who was killed in Olde Town Square on Monday.
Hundreds of community members, police officers, educators, friends and family gathered at the Peace Lutheran Church on Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil to remember Beesley and mourn together.
“What happened in Town Square yesterday has shaken this community to the core,” said Dave Runyon of Peace Lutheran. “Even though we’re together to grieve, this is not a memorial service. We know the families will plan their own. We just wanted to acknowledge what happened and reflect and pray.”
Oberon Vice Principal Patti Danford told the crowd about the impact Beesley had on both students and staff at the school.
“His presence meant safety,” Danford said. “It let people know, ‘I’m here to help you.’ Every student and staff member knew they could go to him with any problem, and they would be treated with compassion and comfort.”
There was hardly a dry eye in the church, mixed with laughs, as Dandford read Beeley’s last email to the staff written in May. It was a humorous tale of how he “sprang to the top tier of the school with cat-like aplomb” and rescued several tennis balls and purple kick balls. He signed it with the usual humbleness: “You all do amazing work every day. I appreciate every one of you,” Danford read, choking with emotion.
She finished her tribute with a quote from “Mr.” Fred Rodgers about how when children find themselves in a scary situation, “look for the helpers.”
“Officer Beesley was the ultimate helper,” Danford said. “We were really, really lucky to have had him.”
A video from a news show, USA Today “Inspiration Nation,” was played of Beesley. It showed how he befriended a special needs student named Micah Peterson and rode to school with him every day because he was being bullied.
Ryan Ashley, who lead a chaplaincy program out of Peace Lutheran for the Avada police, led a prayer for the surviving officers on the force.
“We pray for the officers who have the grueling task of investigating the death of one of their friends,” Ashley said. “Lord have mercy on them.”
Mayor Marc Williams said he was touched by the support offered by the state’s political and community leaders.
“Those of you who know me, know I try to find the silver lining in everything,” Williams said. “Seeing Mr. Beesley, his life taken and body in a hearse, but then the procession through the heart of our community and the outpouring of citizens who came to pay their respects — that was a small silver lining. The outpouring of gratitude for what the police do, and what Officer Beesley died for — protecting us.”