Santa arrived early for members of the Colorado National Guard, delivering gifts to families during what can be a lonely time for members of the military.
At the third annual Colorado National Guard Santa Shops held Saturday at the Northern Colorado Springs Readiness Center, children and parents “shopped” for presents for one another at no cost from Christmas goodies donated by local businesses and residents.
“For the kids and spouses of those in the military, having their parent or partner gone can feel like a part of them is missing,” said Jenny Morgan, the family assistance specialist for the Colorado National Guard Family Program. “It’s a hard time, especially during the holidays, so we make sure we take care of them.”
A similar event was also held at the Denver Armory.
The gifts also can provide much-needed financial relief. For Rechanna Put and wife Linda, it means they can share the Christmas cheer with their two daughters, 8-year-old Thida and 3-year-old Sokha.
“It’s a breather for us during the holidays,” said Rechanna Put, who serves in the National Guard and was stationed at Fort Carson. “This is amazing.”
Put also noted that the day offered him a chance to see his fellow Guardsmen. He described the Colorado National Guard as a small community that “go above and beyond” for one another.
Yet they’re not always remembered by civilians like the large active-duty military population in Colorado Springs.
“A lot of people forget about the Guard,” said Guardswoman Denise Ronneburg. “Most people don’t even think it’s here because they’re not out there every day.”
But members of the Colorado National Guard are deployed across the community, including in the battle against the Waldo Canyon fire.
“The Guard plays an important role in the community,” Ronneburg said.