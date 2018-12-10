Recovery has been slow for Cem Duzel, the Colorado Springs police officer severely wounded in a shootout Aug. 2. But the family lauds the community for being a pillar of support, police Lt. Howard Black says.
Black said Duzel’s family asked him to convey their appreciation for the donations and cards, which his parents read to him in the hospital.
“They’re a private family, but they’re very, very appreciative,” he said.
More than $90,464 has been collected by the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association through its Fallen Officer Relief Fund, a nonprofit created in May.
More than $77,200 of that money has gone directly to Duzel, said Sherryl Dillon, executive director. And $1,200 from donations and T-shirt and bracelet sales is expected to go to the family before the holidays, she said.
Some donations even came from Duzel’s home state of New York and from North Carolina, Dillon said.
Turkish American organizations in the U.S. also have pitched in, as did a family visiting Colorado from Turkey, she said. Duzel is of Turkish descent.
In addition, Dillon’s group paid to fly Duzel’s family to Colorado Springs, rent them a car and get them several meals.
“The community answered the call,” she said.
Duzel was shot in the head east of the Olympic Training Center by a gunman who reportedly had gotten belligerent with an Uber driver and was refused a ride. Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder of a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing and illegal possession of a weapon.
Duzel had been recovering remarkably quickly after he was moved to Craig Hospital in Englewood 26 days after the shooting. The rehabilitation hospital specializes in treatment of spinal cord and brain injuries.
Police posted photos of Duzel sitting up, smiling and interacting with visitors, including some celebrities.
Duzel has suffered some setbacks recently though, Black said.
Still, he shows no signs of giving up. “I just have so much respect for his energy,” Black said.