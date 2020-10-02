All during October, Silver Key Senior Services is collecting Bountiful Bags food donations for Thanksgiving meals for the community's seniors. This continues a local 20-year holiday tradition with a goal of 1,300 bags.
Bountiful Bags food drive provides these seniors and their families with Thanksgiving meal fixings in November.
The shopping list:
• Cranberry Sauce: Whole berry or jellied, 14- or 16-ounce cans.
• Dessert dry mix or canned pie filling.
•Green beans: 14.5-ounce cans.
• Instant mashed potatoes.
• Dry stuffing/dressing, 6-ounce boxes.
• Turkey gravy dry nix: 0.87 (7/8) ounce packets.
• Yams/sweet potatoes: 29-ounce cans.
Through Nov. 1, food donations can be dropped off at these locations:
• Silver Key, 1605 S. Murray Blvd., Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway, Suite 503,The Management Office between Pottery Barn and Paper Source, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• King Soopers, 3250 Centennial Blvd., normal business hours.
• King Soopers Ridgeview Marketplace: 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd., during normal business hours.
• King Soopers Marketplace at Briargate: 9225 N. Union Blvd., during normal business hours.
• Davidson Technologies, 7222 Commerce Center Drive, #140, Woodmen west of I-25, west side of the building in the center glass door, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Financial donations can be mailed or dropped off to Silver Key at 1625 S. Murray Blvd. or made online at silverkey.org/donate; indicate Bountiful Bags in the notes field. Donations also at Silver Line, 884-2300, or text-to-give by texting meals4seniors to 243725.