The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Denver Division thanked Coloradans after experiencing an outpouring of support following the death of Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, a news release announced Monday.
Schwartzenberger, a Colorado native, was killed in the line of duty while serving a court-ordered federal search warrant for violent crimes against children in Sunrise, Fla., west of Fort Lauderdale, according to the agency.
Denver FBI's Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider thanked law enforcement, community partners and the public for a surge of support including the Colorado State Patrol escorting her family to the airport and Governor Polis ordering flags lowered to half-staff on Saturday, the day of Schwartzenberger's memorial service in Florida.
Since Schwartzenberger's death, the local gym she used in Florida, CrossFit Vice, raised $119,219 on GoFundMe as of Monday to support her husband and two sons.
"I will miss our late night texts, your peaceful wisdom, your smile, seeing your braid whipping and hearing your laugh as we lifted," Michelle Brown, organizer of the GoFundMe page wrote. "A true hero, always in our hearts."
Schwartzenberger, who started her career at the FBI Albuquerque Division in 2005, served in the FBI for 15 years. In 2010, she moved to Miami and focused her time investigating crimes against children. She served on team dedicated to combating child pornography and the sexual exploitation of children, according to the agency.
Schwartzenberger was born in Pueblo and graduated from Pueblo South High School in 1996. She later attended Colorado State University and was an accomplished member of the Ram’s dive team for one year. She completed her bachelor's degree in criminal justice at Northeastern University in 2000.
"She died the way she lived — serving her community and keeping kids safe," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in the release.
Special Agent Daniel Alfin, 36, was also killed in the incident Tuesday, and three others were wounded.