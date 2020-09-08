A tenant uprising and a solidarity campaign for low-wage workers are the focal points of a newly reorganized group now known as the Communist Caucus — Colorado Springs Branch.
An offshoot of the Democratic Socialists of America, members of the self-defined far-left movement have an end goal of not only “reform” but “revolution” — or “the violent overthrow of capitalism,” according to Gabe Palcic, who heads the local branch of the nationwide faction.
“The time has come to not ask for reform, permission or forgiveness, but to push for class warfare to help save people from the unscrupulous negligence against the poor,” Palcic said.
While the principles of socialism are more widely embraced — think former presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — in today’s political scene, with 38% of all Americans having a positive opinion of socialism in Gallup’s 2019 annual Governance poll, more contentious views of communism also have become a rising trend, according to polls and watch groups.
Marxist-centric agitator groups such as the Communist Caucus have been increasing for the past six years, said Marion Smith, executive director of Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, an anti-communist organization based in Washington, D.C.
Many “openly espouse the use of violence, advocate for the abolition of private property and deny the crimes of communist parties in power around the world,” he wrote in an email.
Smith’s organization has been tracking for years the increasingly positive attitudes toward Marxism among adults in their 20s and 30s.
Communism now is viewed favorably by about one in three millennials, according to the 2019 report on U.S. Attitudes Toward Socialism, Communism and Collectivism, which the Victims of Communism commissioned. That’s a marked uptick over 2018, the survey noted.
Marxism also tallied the highest favorability among millennials, at 35%, up 6 points from 2018.
“There is absolutely a correlation between a poor education in history and a positive association with socialism,” Smith said. “Younger Americans’ ignorance of the crimes of communist regimes makes them more likely to fall for the false hopes of communism as an ideology.”
Advocates of contemporary communism are pushing for a classless, stateless and moneyless society, Palcic said, following the ideals of 19th century German political philosopher Karl Marx.
The umbrella organization, the Democratic Socialists of America, encompasses ideological views of democratic socialism, eco-socialism, libertarian socialism and communism. Among those in alliance are Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The Communist Caucus formed nationally in 2017 is defined as “a caucus of communist organizers” who believe in “rebuilding class organization and supporting the class struggle against capital,” according to its mission as presented on social media.
The local caucus has its roots in a Marxist discussion group Palcic started a few years ago, when he was studying political science and history at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. In 2017, it became known as the Colorado Springs Socialists.
In January, the group announced on Facebook that it was dissolving, merging into the Democratic Socialists of America and being reborn as the Communist Caucus of Colorado Springs.
Palcic refused to say how many members are in the group.
Embracing militancy
Members are “revolutionary socialists,” who call each other “comrades” and profess militancy.
“To us, militancy is we’re not asking permission; we’re going to tell the bourgeoisie what we’re going to do,” Palcic said. “We’re going to fight them in whatever form that might take.”
Street protesting is not their main form of advocacy, he said, but they don't reject it.
Communist Caucus members might unite with other causes, such as Black Lives Matter and defunding the police, but that is not their area of concentration, he said.
The Colorado Springs Socialists made news in 2017 when four were arrested downtown during a "March Against Imperialism." They were charged with obstructing traffic and failure to disperse. A municipal court jury convicted them on the first charge and acquitted them on the second. During the trial, Colorado Springs Police revealed two undercover officers had infiltrated the group as part of their surveillance of the organization. The sting operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies drew criticism among progressive groups.
“It’s not easy being a far-left organization in a far-right town with multiple military bases,” Palcic said.
The group was mentioned in a press release from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office as participating in a July protest over Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees being held in the Teller County Jail and a subsequent brawl that broke out among protesters and counter-protesters.
Intelligence received from other law enforcement agencies alerted the Teller County Sheriff’s Office that Communist Caucus members would be among the protesters, spokesman Cmdr. Greg Couch said.
“We let our guys know these groups might be around — it helps us better prepare for what might occur,” he said.
Palcic would not confirm members were at the July action, saying they do not communicate their activity, particularly to the “bourgeoisie press.”
Colorado Springs Police spokesman Lt. Daniel Thompson said he couldn’t comment on whether the group is on a local watch list.
Palcic said the Communist Caucus assumes its members are being monitored by law enforcement. That’s why they have a vetting process for members, he said.
“We always have that fear the cops have sent someone in; the cops here are pretty ruthless."
Rent strike threatened
A few weeks ago, the Communist Caucus formed the Colorado Springs Tenant Union, which is calling for “immediate material gains for the working class of Colorado Springs who are living in downtrodden apartment complexes."
To accomplish that, Palcic said, an organized rent strike is looming against some 30 downtrodden apartment complexes and “slumlords” in Colorado Springs, based on evidence of complaints, negligence and predatory practices.
The project should be in place by year's end, Palcic said.
If threatened with eviction, a mass uprising would produce a collective-bargaining type of situation, he predicted.
Tenant strikes have happened in other communities, including Los Angeles, which had thousands of participants.
The group says it also is creating a labor movement aimed at minimum-wage workers in fast-food and retail industries, Palcic said.
“Collective activity leads to class consciousness,” he said. “Ultimately, it comes down to rich versus poor.”
He said members also are making inroads to become official clubs at UCCS, Colorado College and Pikes Peak Community College.
The Colorado Springs Socialists were funded at UCCS when they first began, receiving more than $10,000 in 2018, which enabled it to host a national convention and start the Marxist Center, which now has 20 chapters nationwide and is the third-largest revolutionary organization, Palcic said.
Funding for the caucus comes from membership dues, individual donations and fundraisers, he said.
Engaging in 'class warfare'
The new allegiance to communism is concerning, said conservative KVOR-radio talk show host Richard Randall, a former lawyer.
“I’m pretty surprised there are still people in the United States who believe that socialism, especially communism, is a viable plan for any country, especially the United States,” he said. “Country after country has tried this, and it has never been successful — it’s never allowed people to prosper or give people the true freedom they want.”
The caucus doesn’t care much about communism as it relates to the past.
“We’re not so concerned about the minutia of history and theory but to affect positive change of the working class people locally by engaging in class warfare,” Palcic said.
The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, which was authorized in 1993 by a unanimous Act of Congress for “educating Americans about the ideology, history and legacy of communism,” is working to deflect the proliferation of pro-communist groups around the country, Smith said.
Said Palcic: “Thirty million Americans didn’t have enough food last week. Tens of millions are facing eviction. The U.S. is heading into a failed state. We want a hard break from the legal mechanisms.”
Countered Randall: "I don't think you need to turn your country communist to solve the problems. Some people say (communism) hasn't been done right. They've had a lot of time to get it right."
That's pretty much the same argument Palcic uses against capitalism.