The Colorado State Patrol alerted drivers Tuesday morning that I-25 is closed in both directions at Exit 11 just south of Trinidad.
A commercial vehicle crashed near the New Mexico state line, spilling its load of logs across both directions of the interstate.
There's currently no estimated time for when I-25 will reopen.
Traffic alert. I-25 from Exit 11 to the New Mexico State line is closed due to a commercial vehicle crash blocking all lanes. No estimated time to re-open. pic.twitter.com/mGoSWqg3LM— CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) November 5, 2019