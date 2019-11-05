logs2.jpg

The Colorado State Patrol alerted drivers Tuesday morning that I-25 is closed in both directions at Exit 11 just south of Trinidad. 

A commercial vehicle crashed near the New Mexico state line, spilling its load of logs across both directions of the interstate.

There's currently no estimated time for when I-25 will reopen. 

logs1.jpg
