Spring 2021 commencement at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs is one for the history books, for more than one reason.
The university’s first “hybrid” celebration of in-person and virtual events kicked off Friday with virtual graduation ceremonies, live-streamed on YouTube, and the awarding of a record number of degrees — 24 doctoral, 330 master’s and 1,270 bachelor’s.
Graduation speaker and Chancellor Venkat Reddy had some words of wisdom and reflection for the largest graduating class in the university’s history, about an “extraordinary year” and the students who’d held fast despite all the fear and uncertainty.
“The coronavirus impacted our campus, city, state, nation and world. Students – graduates – you rose above every single setback you faced,” Reddy said. “You demonstrated courage and resilience, and you did not give up on your dreams. Your triumph today is not just that you have succeeded in the face of difficulty. It is that you are stronger and better equipped to take on any obstacle that may come your way.”
After more than a year of pandemic restrictions and closures, the university will hold its first in-person event May 17. Graduates will gather Monday morning for a "Picture on the Plaza," the first time in decades the university has held an outdoor on-campus event for graduation.
Graduates will then walk the pedestrian spine, according to a release from the school, and "be honored by faculty and staff and hear their names called, marking the achievement of earning a University of Colorado degree ... much like graduates did in 1993 when a series of commencement ceremonies took place on the growing UCCS campus."
This time, though, they'll be doing it for live audiences, on-site and on-line.