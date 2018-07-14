If Cornelius “C.K.” Kelley had been born two decades later, he might not have waited until his late 30s to come out as transgender.
The timing wasn’t all about evolving societal forces, though.
“I’m not saying younger generations don’t have the maturity, just maybe that I didn’t have that maturity when I was a teenager or in my 20s,” said C.K. “That wasn’t my time. Now is my time.”
C.K. wears chunky glasses and his thick, wavy hair in a flat top, shaved to shadow below and — for the moment, at least — dyed pink on top. Tattoos marking his journey scrawl across the inside of his forearms: his birthdays, the one 40 years ago and the one Oct. 13, 2016, when he began testosterone therapy.
“It was nine months, to the day, after my birthday. I kind of considered it a rebirth,” said C.K., who grew up in Colorado Springs and graduated from Harrison High in 1996.
When he was entering puberty, there were no Caitlyn Jenners or Jazz Jennings, whose very public transition stories helped expand understanding about, and provide language for, those struggling with gender dysphoria.
“People just didn’t talk about it, and mom, being from her generation, was always, like, you don’t air your dirty laundry,” said C.K., the youngest of three siblings whose tomboy nature was dismissed as a passing phase, even when it lingered. “I remember seeing gay men and lesbians and that was always, ‘Oh, that’s wrong and that’s bad.’ It (coming out) was something I never thought I could do.”
By the time C.K. was in his early 20s, though, technology had arrived with the assist. Whenever he presented himself or met someone online, he identified as male.
“I wanted to be male in real life, but I still didn’t have a greater understanding of what transgender was,” he said. “I thought nothing I could ever do could fix or change anything.”
By his early 30s, he could name what he felt, but transitioning to a gender that aligned with who he was inside still seemed impossible. He lived at home and was a caregiver for his mom, whose devout faith and literal interpretation of the Bible left no room for questioning.
But at age 38, C.K. found himself at a crossroads.
“It was either come out and transition, or not live,” he said. “And when I did, it was like a weight had been lifted, almost immediately.”
He first opened up to his brother, whose reaction was not what C.K. had anticipated.
“He’s kind of the mindset of my mom, like, ‘This is how God made you. Why change it?’ But he actually just told me to do all my research, to make sure that this step is actually going to make me happy and is the right step for me,” said C.K. “Unfortunately, I think I made a mistake in telling my mom last, but I was scared and wanted to test the waters with everyone else. She still brings that up.”
Medicaid recipients such as C.K., who are diagnosed with gender dysphoria or gender identity disorder, are eligible for transgender services benefits including counseling, hormone therapies and gender confirmation surgeries.
On Feb. 13 of last year, C.K. underwent a hysterectomy, which forced him into biological menopause.
“Hot flashes are unfortunately a side effect of testosterone, too, so it was double,” he said. “But feeling like a boy and having a period … wasn’t working. There was a little mourning on mom’s part, because she wishes that I had had a kid before the hysterectomy. But I’ve told her since I was 5 years old that I’m not having kids.”
The process to change the sex listed on his government documents turned out to be a minor hurdle compared with the bureaucratic hoops, lags and cost of initiating a legal name change, C.K. said. After devoting almost a year to the process, C.K. received his new driver’s license in April. It bears the name he’d chosen because it held true to his birth initials and aligned with his childhood image of a manly man.
“I want this profound reason for choosing that name, but it had to do with ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ and Yukon Cornelius,” C.K. said. “That little cartoon just spoke to me. Maybe subconsciously, that’s the guy — rugged, with the beard and the ax — that I wanted to be.”
A long-distance romance with a soul mate in Pennsylvania, whom C.K. met online before coming out, is still going strong.
“She’s transgender, and actually when we started dating, I was the girlfriend and she was the boyfriend,” C.K. said. “I guess I say I’m bisexual, but my girlfriend says, ‘No you’re not. You’re pansexual,’ which means you don’t fall in love with the gender but the person. Yeah, I’m still learning words and phrases.”
Since he began testosterone therapy, C.K. strips down on the 13th day of each month and takes a series of photos documenting the changes in his body. Looking through them now, the transformation is perhaps more subtle than he would like, but he’s getting there.
“Sometimes I can’t tell any difference, but I do notice some changes … except for the mustache, which I had before the hormones,” he said, laughing. “That was one of the things that said, to me, I was meant to be a guy. Like, ‘See, I can already grow my own mustache.’ ”
Bottom surgery is on the distant horizon, but today C.K. looks forward to surgery to remove his breasts and is working with a health coach to lose the 40 pounds he must before the mastectomy can proceed. Testosterone increases his appetite, though, and his mom’s a phenomenal cook, so it’s been a slow road.
“That’s my depression now, the struggle of losing weight so I can have surgery,” said C.K., whose proportions make binding impractical and, effectively, pointless. “The breasts are the biggest ‘That’s female’ when I’m out. I do sometimes get ‘sir,’ but then they’ll look down and it’s, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ That’s a real killer.”
Sometimes, first impressions can be a guy’s best friend.
“I’m like, ‘Hey dude, just stick with your gut.’ … or I try to walk away really fast before they can correct themselves.”
