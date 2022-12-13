Comedian and actor Mark Curry claims he was racially profiled and harassed by employees at The Mining Exchange in downtown Colorado Springs, and the hotel is facing backlash after a 26-minute video posted to Instagram on Friday appears to confirm his claims.

Curry, who is Black, was in town for performances at the city’s 3E Comedy Club. He is best known for his role as Mark Cooper in the ABC sitcom "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" that aired from 1992-1997.

In the livestreamed video, two employees of The Mining Exchange appear to loom over Curry as he sits in the lobby — asking if he is a guest or hotel patron — and then follow him before he takes the elevator to his suite in the Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa.

Curry is heard asking one of the men for his own identification as an employee of the hotel. Curry later confirms to the man that he was a guest, but declines to show a room key or other proof that he was a patron.

"You cannot be in this hotel lobby if you're Black and in Colorado Springs," Curry says to the camera.

A second employee, who Curry claims is also Black, can then be heard telling Curry that he was "playing the race card."

Curry proceeded to walk around the hotel, and the employee can be seen following him to the bathrooms and to the front desk. Curry explains to the desk receptionist that he was being "followed and harassed" by the man for 20 minutes and would like to call police. The receptionist can be heard telling Curry that the man is an engineer for the hotel.

She then asks Curry for a room number or last name "for safety." Curry can be heard telling the receptionist that she was there when he checked in before saying he would prove he was a guest after staff asked all the other patrons in the lobby if they were also guests.

“When is this gonna stop for Negroes? When is it gonna stop?" Curry asked the live viewers.

“Three hundred white people in the lobby eating and drinking," he said after taking the elevator to his room. "I sat down in the lobby to have some coffee and get out of my room. And this (expletive) gonna jam me up, ask me (if) I belong in the hotel.”

Curry asked the viewers of his video to call the hotel and ask if a Black man can be in their lobby.

“It’s not my ego,” he said in response to a comment on his video. “When you face racism, you gotta do something back about it.”

Curry's former sitcom co-star Holly Robinson Peete sent her support to Curry on social media Saturday, saying, "There was no reason for Mark to be singled out except for the fact that he's a black man. ... I'm sorry this happened."

The Mining Exchange released a statement to media outlets, saying it has contacted Curry and is looking to retrain staff members in the future.

"We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive space for all guests and employees," the statement said. "We deeply regret this incident and have reached out to Mr. Curry to offer not only our sincere apologies but a full refund of his stay and an invitation to return, at no cost, anytime in the future. As a respected community partner, we are also using this opportunity to revisit training with our staff, helping to ensure all interactions are reflective of our company values. The Mining Exchange plays a special role in the Colorado Springs community and we will continue working each and every day to ensure that our hotel remains a space that is open and welcoming to all."

The hotel has not yet responded to The Gazette's requests for an interview.