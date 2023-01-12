Update: As of approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Comcast service interruption has been resolved.
El Paso County is experiencing an outage of comcast services due to an act of vandalism to the Comcast fiber located west of Memorial Park.
Comcast is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.
Outage reports stretch from Fountain to Manitou; Manitou Springs District 14 announcing a delayed start due to internet and phone outages. They have since instituted a cancellation.
Approximately 20,000 residential and business customers were affected by the outage. Crews have been sent to the site and are working to repair the damaged fiber. There is currently no estimated time of repair available.
Comcast reports that customers enrolled to receive automated messages have been notified directly and will continue to receive updates. Customers can also check their Xfinity app for updates regarding the outage.