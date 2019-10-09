CLOSINGS
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.
Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.
Government offices: City, state and county offices open Monday; federal office closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches open regular hours Monday.
Post Office: No mail service and offices closed Monday.
Public schools: Most schools in session Monday. Check with individual school districts.
The Gazette: Office open regular hours Monday.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open regular hours Monday.
Major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Monday.
Road conditions and other information:
Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org
Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com
Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org
Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw
Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot
Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org
Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu
Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info