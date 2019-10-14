AP Explains: Columbus, once immigrant hero, now heel to some

A look at closures and schedules in the Colorado Springs area on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 14.

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.

Government offices: City, state and county offices open Monday; federal office closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches open regular hours Monday.

Post Office: No mail service and offices closed Monday.

Public schools: Most schools in session Monday. Check with individual school districts.

The Gazette: Office open regular hours Monday.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and the Promenade Shops at Briargate open regular hours Monday.

Major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Monday.

