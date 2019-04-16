Update 2:28 p.m.: According to Jeffco Public schools students will be released from schools normally and buses will be running on a normal schedule. All students and staff are safe. All after school activities will occur as scheduled except Columbine High School, where activities are cancelled.
Schools who were in lockout will remain in lockout until their normal release time.
We have an update regarding the multiple lockouts this afternoon. All students and staff are safe. Students will be released from schools normally; buses will be running on normal schedule. We will have extra safety and security staff on site at all schools affected.— Jeffco Public Schools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) April 16, 2019
Columbine High School, Leawood Elementary, Blue Heron Elementary and all mountain schools are under lockout procedure, tweeted the Jefferson County Public Schools account on Tuesday.
Mountain schools include: Evergreen High, Evergreen Middle, Conifer High, West Jeff Middle, West Jeff Elementary, Bergens, Wilmot Elementary, Marshdale Elementary, Elk Creek Elementary, Ralston Elementary, Rocky Mountain Academy and Parmalee Elementary.
The sheriff's department stated they were investigating "what appears to be a credible threat" and that deputies were at the school locations. All children are reported to be safe but more information is to follow as the investigation continues.
A lockout is different from a lockdown. The lockout procedure the Jefferson County schools are experiencing means the threat is outside the building, and that it's "business as usual" inside the school. All exterior doors are locked and no entry or exit is allowed until the threat is cleared.
Alternatively, a lockdown is ordered when a threat is inside the school. Staff does not communicate during a lockdown and public entry is not allowed.
This is a developing story and will be updated as it continues.