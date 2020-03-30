Tim Boyle, who serves as president and CEO of Columbia Sportswear Company, will be reducing his annual salary to $10,000 as his company continues to pay its employees, despite its stores being closed, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spokesperson for the sportswear brand confirmed the move by Boyle to The Hill on Sunday. The representative also added that a number of other company executives will be taking 15 percent pay cuts as well.
The decision by Boyle follows his recent announcement that his company would be extending the closure of all its brick-and-mortar stores in North America until April 10 due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“Our employees will continue to be paid during this period of time, and we hope to have them back at work soon,” Boyle said in the announcement on Friday.
