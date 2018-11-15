7:13 a.m.
The intersection of Boulder and Institute has reopened following a police search for burglary suspects.
Police were unable to find the thieves and are continuing to investigate.
--
7:00 a.m.
Columbia Elementary issued a two hour delay due to police activity in the area.
--
Colorado Springs police are asking people to avoid the area of Boulder and Institute as they search for a wanted person.
The intersection is closed, and drivers are asked to find alternative routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.